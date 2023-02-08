Editorial: Carlson Town Hall Signals Rise of Alt Media

My editorial on the significance of Tucker Carlson running the The Blaze’s town hall with the Republican hopefuls ran in today’s Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

In an era marked by rapid shifts in politics and media, an extraordinary event unfolded two weeks ago. This was none other than the Republican town hall hosted by The Blaze, where Tucker Carlson, a well-known media figure, took the stage to interview the Republican presidential candidates, sans Donald Trump. This town hall not only upended traditional power structures but also redefined the political narrative that has been tightly controlled by the establishment for decades.

In this fascinating political spectacle, two factors stood out. First, the hosting platform was The Blaze, an alternative media outlet rather than one of the mainstream media giants. Second, Carlson’s pointed questioning veered from the cookie-cutter interviews we’ve grown accustomed to from legacy media, the answers he elicited effectively sinking the careers of several establishment Republican candidates on that very stage.

For ages, the establishment has been the grand puppeteer of the political narrative, offering no alternative viewpoints of the uniparty. The corporate press set the bounds of permissible discourse. If your opinions fell outside this bracket, you were swiftly labeled as a radical, outlier, or part of the fringe. Regardless of the electorate’s agreement or dissent, only debates within this narrow window of discourse were permitted.

However, in the past decade, the landscape has been dramatically transformed. We now have emerging alternative media channels gaining prominence alongside traditional corporate news platforms.

The Blaze’s town hall saw former Vice President Mike Pence playing the classic political game. His agenda? Outspending Biden on Ukraine. Despite the U.S. already being committed to $200 billion in the proxy war on Russia’s border, Pence argued for increased American tank support for Ukraine.

Here, Carlson countered the status quo. He didn’t merely nod in agreement as establishment media moderators would. Instead, he confronted Pence, questioning the VP’s misplaced priority on Ukraine while domestic issues worsen:

“You’re running for President. You are distressed that Ukrainians don’t have enough American tanks?! Every city in the U.S. has become much worse over the past three years and it’s visible… our economy has degraded, suicide rate has jumped, crime has exponentially increased and yet your concern is that the Ukrainians – a country that most people can’t find on a map who’ve received tens of billions of US tax dollars don’t have enough tanks! I think it’s a fair question to ask, where’s the concern for the United States in that?”

The crowd applauded Tucker’s boldness. Surprisingly, this audience was not made up of the typically war-hawkish Republicans. Pence’s retort, dismissing concerns about the U.S., caused an audible gasp in the room. “That’s not my concern, Tucker. I’ve heard that routine from you before but that’s not my concern!” No matter how the ambiguous answer is interpreted, Pence will never recover from that gaffe.

This event underlines the shift in acceptable public political discourse. A question that legacy media would never dare pose was presented at The Blaze’s town hall. We witness a crack in the Overton Window, the range of accepted ideas in public discourse. The Overton Window regarding support for Ukraine would normally consider the extent of financial, military, and manpower support, not question being involved at all while the situation at home is in turmoil.

America currently grapples with a $33 trillion debt, the spreading of propaganda in schools, a debased currency, cities morphing into war zones and homelessness hubs, rising suicide rates, and skyrocketing crime levels.

We’ve funneled more money into Ukraine than Russia’s entire military budget, yet our priority lies in Ukraine’s Donbas region instead of addressing our homegrown crises. Pence’s concern about a faster tank supply for Ukraine just doesn’t hold water.

This evident hunger for flexible perspectives and shifting methods is expanding the range of political discourse. The Blaze’s town hall is a clear testament to this paradigm shift, a subtle yet powerful signal of a changing political landscape. What other changes will appear throughout the approaching presidential election cycle, and will they raise expectations for the public for the better?