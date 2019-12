Dems Vow To Learn From Labour Party’s Mistake Of Not Going Far Enough Left

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Democrats stateside were watching closely as UK election results came in Thursday. They wanted to see how the Labour Party did so they could learn from any mistakes they made.

https://babylonbee.com/news/dems-vow-not-to-repeat-labour-partys-mistake-of-not-going-far-enough-left/