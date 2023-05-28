CNN Poll Says 66% Of Americans Believe Another Joe Biden Term Will ‘Lead To Disaster’

Spot on. Via ZeroHedge:

Following an Associated Press/NORC poll in April which indicated that only 26% of Democrats want Joe Biden to run for a second term as president, a recent CNN poll conducted by SSRS now shows that 66% of all Americans (not just Republicans) believe that another four years of Biden could lead to ‘disaster.’ Even CNN can’t dismiss the “horrible news” any longer.

Young Americans for Liberty on Twitter: “”Horrible news. Horrible for Joe Biden.” 😂Not even CNN can spin the results of their own Joe Biden poll. pic.twitter.com/JeeLnAbr5S / Twitter” “Horrible news. Horrible for Joe Biden.” 😂Not even CNN can spin the results of their own Joe Biden poll. pic.twitter.com/JeeLnAbr5S

The reasons behind this massive decline in support vary. Biden’s bizarre behavior during the entirety of his first term has led to multiple embarrassing displays during diplomatic events, and many people are beginning to suspect he is suffering from some form of dementia. Biden has a long list of recorded flubs and outright fantasy tales, from multiple claims that his son “died in the Iraq war” when he actually died of brain cancer…

Daily Loud on Twitter: “President Joe Biden mistakenly tells troops in Japan that his son died in the Iraq war when his son actually died in Maryland from Cancer. pic.twitter.com/MFnymPjHyb / Twitter” President Joe Biden mistakenly tells troops in Japan that his son died in the Iraq war when his son actually died in Maryland from Cancer. pic.twitter.com/MFnymPjHyb