Chicago News Crew Robbed At Gunpoint While Reporting On String Of Robberies

Y ou just cannot make this up.

Today in “too sad to be ironic” news, a Chicago television news crew doing a report on a string of robberies this week wound up getting robbed at gun point themselves by three armed men wearing ski masks.

A reporter and photographer for spanish-language station Univision Chicago were filming around 5AM in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood, AP/ABC reported, when three masked men held them at gunpoint and robbed them of their television cameras “and other items”.

Luis Godinez, vice president of news at Univision Chicago, commented: “They were approached with guns and robbed. Mainly it was personal items, and they took a camera.”’