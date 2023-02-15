Caldwell School District’s proposed gender inclusivity policy put on hold…

The government schools are more interested in social engineering than in educating the students.

Not everyone agrees on how to create a safe environment for students — particularly transgender students, KTVB reporter Abby Davis writes.

It’s a hot-button topic, with school districts around Idaho actively addressing the issue. But the state Legislature might have the final say.

On Monday, the Senate Education Committee introduced legislation against allowing transgender students to use school facilities of the gender they identify with.

“The gender you’ve been assigned at birth, that’s the bathroom that you’re going to use, that’s the locker room that you’re going to use,” Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said.

If passed, that legislation would supersede existing gender inclusivity policies around the state and shelve proposed policies, like Caldwell School District’s proposed policy 3281.

Policy 3281 would allow students the freedom to use whatever school facility they’re comfortable with. On Monday, community members testified before the district’s school board about the policy.

“I don’t think anyone should be able to say that’s OK for children to be possibly sexually exploited or put in an uncomfortable situation,” community member Rachel Hazelip said.

This wasn’t the first time school board members heard concerns; the last school board meeting addressing the policy was abruptly canceled after attendees broke protocol and started shouting and police intervened.

In response, the Caldwell Police Department pledged an increased presence at Monday’s meeting.