Bill Prohibiting Immunization Considerations in Child Protection Cases Advances in Idaho Senate

After discussions of alleged vaccine-related child protection situations in states as far away as Maine, but none in Idaho, the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee unanimously voted to advance a bill that would prohibit immunization status from being a factor in child protection investigations or termination of parental rights.

Senate Bill 1029 will receive a vote from the full Senate in the coming days of the session.

While the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare encourages vaccinations and children from preschool through 12th grade are required to be vaccinated before attending school, Idaho Code includes exemptions for medical, religious, “or other grounds.” According to Pew Research Center, Idaho is one of 15 states that have personal and religious exemptions for childhood vaccines.

Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, sponsored the bill and presented it to the committee Monday, acknowledging there have not been any documented cases with vaccination status as the reason for a child protection investigation or termination of parental rights with the Idaho health department. Greg Stahl, spokesperson for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, told the Idaho Capital Sun when the bill was introduced that while vaccination status might come up in a child protection report, it would never be a reason for a referral for investigation.