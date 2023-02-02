Bill banning minor sex changes introduced in Idaho House Committee

The House Judiciary and Rules Committee introduced our legislation to protect gender-confused children from harmful puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex reassignment surgeries.

The bill, which we’ve named the Vulnerable Child Protection Act, will be sponsored by Rep. Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa) and Sen. Lori Den Hartog (R-Meridian). For those of you who are keeping track, this is our second year partnering with Rep. Skaug on this important legislation—and we’re trusting that God allows the bill to make it to Gov. Little’s desk this legislative session.

Five other Republican-led states have enacted laws banning irreversible pharmaceutical and surgical interventions for children struggling with gender dysphoria. It’s time for Idaho to follow their lead and make sure we protect vulnerable children in our communities from radical gender ideology!