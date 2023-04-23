Anti-CRT Measures Adopted By 28 US States

More than half of U.S. states have passed measures against the teaching of critical race theory – for example in schools or government employee trainings. Another dozen have seen successful initiatives on a smaller scale, with single cities, counties or school districts (or both) establishing such laws and directives. This is according to a tracking project at the University of California Los Angeles law school.

Additionally, as Statista’s Katharina Buchholz reports, almost all states that haven’t yet passed any such measures have seen them proposed on the state level, the exceptions being California, Vermont and Delaware.

In California, however, several school districts have already decided to prohibit or limit the teaching of critical race theory, including in Orange county and Paso Robles.

A few states with no finalized laws or directives on any level remain: They are Illinois, Nevada, Vermont, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey and Hawaii.

The newly released report State of Black America by the National Urban Leagueidentifies 567 anti-CRT laws introduced in the U.S.

In the opinion of the report, the limitation on CRT are limiting the civil rights of Americans, including Black Americans.

Critical Race Theory is a framework that sees race not mainly as a biological factor, but as a social construct and sees racism not only as an individual’s biases but as embedded in society.