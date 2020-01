All Big 3 networks ABC, CBS, NBC blacked out Trump defense lawyer Pam Bondi’s presentation

No surprise that the liberal networks only run the news that they support.

What surprises me is that people are surprised by this.

Paul Sperry on Twitter BREAKING: All Big 3 networks ABC, CBS, NBC blacked out Trump defense lawyer Pam Bondi’s presentation this afternoon of Ukraine corruption related to Joe Biden, son Hunter Biden & Burisma. In contrast, Big 3 carried Schiff’s p.m. presentations live, preempting regular programming

You can see the entire proceedings on C-SPAN, however.