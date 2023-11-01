21 Year Old Air Force Football Player ‘Dies Suddenly’ After Collapsing Walking To Class

No one is allowed to address the elephant in the room — why all of a sudden do we have all these “died suddenly” events?

Whether or not it is a ‘coincidence’ remains to be seen – but it is getting hard to ignore all of the recent stories about athletes, collegiate and professional, unexpectedly either collapsing or passing away.

The nation’s attention was captured back on January 3, 2022 when NFL player Demar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest after making what appeared to be a routine tackle and then standing up and clapping his hands.

Days after the incident, we highlighted Old Dominion basketball player Imo Essien collapsing on the court during the middle of a game against Georgia Southern. Video from the incident appeared to show Essien clutching his chest while on the ground.

And hours ago, the MMA world was shocked at the unexpected death of 18 year old Victoria Lee, a rising star on the the ONE Championship MMA promotion. “She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then,” her sister wrote on Instagram last weekend.

Now, yet another athlete has unexpectedly passed away at the tender age of 21. Air Force football player Hunter Brown suffered a “medical emergency” while walking to class on Monday of this week and passed away, according to Fox News.

The report says that he “was on his way to class from his dorm room when he collapsed”, and that EMTs were unable to revive him with life-saving measures.

The two sport athlete at Barbe High School in Louisiana, who played football for Air Force and formerly played baseball and football in high school, was described by his coach as “a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate”.

Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent commented: “Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron, The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man.”

Air Force Office of Special Investigations officials and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are both investigating the incident.