Yellow Journalism in the UI Argonaut

Interesting article over at the U of I Arg.

Last Saturday’s marches — Women’s March and March for Life — highlight differing opinions on abortion and history

It was fine, as far as it went. But this paragraph caught my attention:

Ty Knight, a march participant and member of Christ Church, spoke on his opposition to Roe v. Wade. Knight said while this year is important for Roe v. Wade because of national conversations to reverse the law, every year is important because, “life is always an important issue.”

Riddle me this: out of the eight people the article mentions, only one lists their church membership.

Why would that be? Especially with the preceding paragraph:

While March for Life has no official religious affiliation, most of the attendees are members of various churches throughout Moscow.

Maybe the UI Journalism Department could explain to their students what yellow journalism is.