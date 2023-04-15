WSU Spending Over A Million Dollars To Improve It’s National Reputation

Good luck with that. WSU’s dropped below the University of Idaho in rankings. And they think throwing money at a marketing campaign will raise their perceived value?

Washington State University is spending over a million dollars for a new marketing initiative to improve its national reputation.

President Kirk Schulz announced the spending in a post on the institution’s website this week. The letter outlines how the administration is responding to WSU’s dramatic drop in the U.S. News & World Reports annual college rankings.

The initiative includes spending 1.2 million dollars in discretionary one-time funding to establish a comprehensive marketing campaign. Schulz notes that WSU hasn’t had a comprehensive and sustainable marketing campaign since the Great Recession budget cuts of 2008. Schulz announced that WSU has hired the national brand marketing firm BVK to rebuild its marketing program. He also revealed that WSU has contracted with The Chronicle of Higher Education and Inside Higher Education to promote WSU to the broader higher ed community.

You can read Shulz’s post here https://president.wsu.edu/2023/04/13/addressing-our-rankings/

