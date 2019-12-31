Trump and the Troops: The president’s weird popularity with the military shows few signs of diminishing

The Spectator cannot understand it.

But anyone who has served can.

The fact that leftists do not understand it shows that they really don’t get it.

"In polls, support for the president among veterans far outpaces that among Americans at large. Whenever Trump visits the troops, military leaders struggle to rein in the display of unauthorized MAGA paraphernalia. One former US Central Command planner described the support for Trump among much of the military as 'downright cult-like'". "Matters have sprinted downhill since Trump took office. It would take a full volume of this journal to catalog his offenses against American civil-military norms; a few recent examples must suffice. In November alone, the president ordered the pardon of two servicemen convicted of, or awaiting trial for, crimes committed in combat. He intervened when the Navy attempted to take special-operations status from another convicted criminal, SEAL Eddie Gallagher , and lost his secretary of the Navy, Richard V. Spencer, in the process."

https://spectator.us/trump-troops-afghanistan/