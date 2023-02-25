Tennessee’s HB0726 restores sovereignty by nullifying federal laws that exceed its enumerated powers.

02/25/2023 / Leave a Comment

Openstates plural logo 80156d5d548bI do not understand why a state needs to pass a Bill to restore their sovereignty when the 10th Amendment already acknowledges that. 

Their sovereignty was never denied. It just was never exercised. 

HB 726 – Tennessee House (113) – Open States

Details on Tennessee HB 726 (Tennessee 113th Regular Session (2023-2024)) – General Assembly – As introduced, enacts the “Restoring State Sovereignty Through Nullification Act,” which establishes processes by which the general assembly may nullify an unconstitutional federal statute, regulation, agency order, or executive order. – Amends TCA Title 3 and Title 4.

Leave a Comment

Right-Mind