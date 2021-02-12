She likened being republican now to being Jewish during the Holocaust. But the establishment didn’t like that, so they want her to disappear.

Gina Carano will not be returning to The Mandalorian, after sharing a post on social media inferring that being a Republican today is like being Jewish during the Holocaust.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

On Wednesday, Carano was trending on social media under the hashtag #FireGinaCarano following an Instagram post from the outspoken conservative actor and former mixed martial artist was met with severe backlash.

And, as has happened in the past, social media users called for her termination from the hit Disney+ Star Wars show.