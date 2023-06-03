‘Sexual exhibition’ legislation advances to Idaho House

Measure would allow for legal action if minors are exposed to explicit performances in a public area

BOISE — A bill restricting “sexual exhibitions,” which opponents viewed as largely attacking drag shows and freedom of expression, will head to the House floor.

House State Affairs approved the bill Thursday morning; Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, will sponsor it on the House floor.

The bill’s author, Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti, said the bill wasn’t specifically targeting drag shows, although the majority of the testimony and discussion revolved around drag performances.

“It doesn’t matter whether we’re talking about a sexually explicit strip tease or a sexually explicit drag show, neither belongs in a public park,” Conzatti said. “Neither belongs in a public facility or any other place where children are present.”

He said it doesn’t address “gender-bending roles in Shakespearean theater,” high school cheerleading performances, or the movie “Mrs. Doubtfire,” because the performances would have to be live and “patently offensive to the average person.”

The bill, which is a slight revision of HB 231 because of a clerical error, requires individuals and institutions that promote or perform in “sexual exhibitions” to take reasonable steps to restrict access of minors. A minor who is exposed to this conduct or their parent may sue for up to $10,000 within four years, under the legislation.

It also prohibits the use of public facilities or assets for these types of shows — some opponents worried this could jeopardize drag shows in parks.