School districts in Idaho to close through at least April 20

The Idaho State Board of Education unanimously approved a “soft closure” of all K-12 school districts in the state through at least April 20, although that may be extended.

Board members approved the move during a special meeting this afternoon focused on the state’s COVID-19 response within public education.

A “soft closure” means students would not be permitted in classrooms until at least April 20, but school districts will be expected to continually provide education and services to the best of their abilities during the extended closure.