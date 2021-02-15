Rolling black outs likely across Texas […] outages due to frozen wind turbines and solar panels

OK, Texans. It’s time to revolt over this green policy that will leave people freezing to death.

HOUSTON (CW39) Sunday evening, Monday morning and Tuesday morning, rolling blackouts are likely to occur across the state of Texas.

Should it happen, it could last an hour and could occur multiple times. Over the next few days, freezing temperatures across Texas are expected to create record-breaking electricity demand so energy companies are expecting folks to use .

With higher-than-normal generation outages due to frozen wind turbines and solar panels coupled with limited natural gas supplies, it’s important to conserve and reduce electricity during high usage times.

In support of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ (ERCOT) request for energy conservation, Reliant is also calling on Texans to reduce their electricity usage from Sunday 2/14 through Tuesday, 2/16, especially between the hours of 6-10 p.m. and 5-9 a.m.