Pentagon To Strengthen Screening Process For Foreign Students In Wake Of Pensacola Shooting

The Pentagon is planning to step-up the vetting of foreign students coming to train on U.S. bases, following last week’s deadly shooting at a Florida navy base. On Thursday, a Defense Department spokesman said the screening process for new students will be strengthened and no new students will be accepted until it is in place.

The gunman, a Saudi aviation student, shot and killed three sailors before being gunned down by authorities last Friday. Eight others were also injured during the shooting, but are expected to recover.

In response to the fatal incident, the Department of Defense has also suspended training for all Saudi Arabian students in U.S. military programs.

“The stand down to classroom training is restricted to the Saudi students that are in the country at this time, not applying to students from other nationalities,” announced Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman. “With regard to new students coming into the country at this time, we haven’t seen/had any new students come in.”

The Pentagon said it’s currently investigating a number of Saudi students who knew the shooter, and have had their movement restricted on base.