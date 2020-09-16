NBC’s Sunday Night Football ratings crater 28%

That’s because fans want to watch sports, not be lectured on politics.

Deadline reports

Putting on the two teams with big national followings, SNF snared a 4.7 in early ratings among adults 18-49 and 14.81 million viewers last night.

In numbers certain to change, that’s a fall of 28% in the ratings and a hard decline of 23% in sets of eyeballs from whatthe September 8, 2019 official start ofSNF snagged in the early numbers of its opening game of last season. While the early Nielsen data lacks West Coast numbers, which is kind of important when you have a team from the mega-market of LA playing, this result is going to be hard pill for the NFL and NBC to swallow.