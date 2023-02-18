Moscow’s Bed Bath & Beyond to close

I told my wife that I bet BB&B was going to close in Moscow due to the bankruptcy.

Location is one of 200 set to shutter as company continues to see double-digit percentage drops in sales

This month, Bed Bath & Beyond officially announced it is closing its Moscow location.

On Thursday, the store that has been located in the Palouse Mall since 2007 was advertising discounts as part of a closing sale.

The company is shutting down more than 200 Bed Bath and Beyond stores across the U.S., as well as nearly 50 Harmon stores.

According to a Feb. 7 news release, these changes are part of the company’s “turnaround plan.”

Its ultimate goal is to operate 360 stores in addition to 120 of its buybuy BABY stores in the U.S.

“In response to evolving shopping preferences today, this target store base includes the Company’s most profitable locations and best geographic presence for customers that can enable an optimal omni-experience,” it said in a statement. “The digital channel is expected to rise to a higher proportion of sales with improved channel profitability.”

According to a Thursday article from Bloomberg.com, the company has been heading toward bankruptcy after months of double-digit percentage drops in sales.