Moscow pursuit ends in crash, arrest

I witnessed this entire event.

I was heading north on Washington St and there was a green light for us at 6th street. Suddenly, a Ford Fusion spun around and came towards our traffic (on a one-way street). We all stopped. Suddenly, this white pickup ran the red light and started doing donuts on Washington St. right in front of us, all the while being chased by three Moscow Police cars. By the time we could move forward, I came upon the pickup that looked to have wrapped itself around the light pole on the corner of Washington & 3rd.

The Daily News has the backstory and details.

The vehicle pursuit of a 36-year-old Nampa man through downtown Moscow ended after the man allegedly ran a red light and struck another vehicle at one of the city’s busiest intersections at one of the busiest traffic times of the day. Latah County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tim Besst said dispatch received a report at about 7:45 a.m. of a man driving a small Nissan pickup truck recklessly southbound on U.S. Highway 95 north of Moscow. He said a deputy estimated the driver going 50 mph in a 35-mph zone on North Main Street near the intersection of Rodeo Drive on the north end of town. The deputy tried to pull the vehicle over but the driver proceeded south, Besst said. He said the sheriff’s office and the Moscow Police Department pursued the man, who continued on North Main Street and allegedly drove the wrong way on a one-way street for a brief period.



After driving southbound on Main Street, Besst said the man turned east onto Sixth Street and struck a Ford Fusion near the intersection of Sixth and Washington streets. Besst said that collision was minor and no one was injured. The driver then allegedly drove north on Washington Street and hit a Toyota Corolla at Washington and Third streets after running a red light at the intersection. A passenger in the Toyota Corolla was taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow with non-life-threatening injuries, Besst said. The man who led law enforcement on the chase was arrested for suspicion of felony eluding. Traffic was impacted for about an hour at the intersection of Third and Washington streets.

