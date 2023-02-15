More Indications That Latah County Prosecutor Likely To Seek Death Penalty Against Bryan Kohberger

From KQQQ:

There are more indications that the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office is likely going to seek the death penalty against Bryan Kohberger who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students.

The Latah County Commissioners have approved a Capital Criminal Defense Provider Agreement with Kootenai County in Coeur d’Alene. The contract was obtained from Kootenai County through a public records request by Amanda Roley at KREM in Spokane. The deal also needs approval from the Kootenai County Commissioners.

Under the agreement, Latah County is formally hiring Kootenai County Chief Public Defender Anne Taylor to represent Kohbeger. Taylor has the qualifications that are required to defend a death penalty case in Idaho. The contract notes that the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office may seek the death penalty. The contract is retroactive to December 30th when Taylor started representing Kohberger on the day he was arrested. Taylor is set to be paid 200 dollars an hour. Kootenai County Chief Deputy Public Defender Jay Logsdon is being hired by Latah County to help Taylor defend Kohbeger. Logsdon is also a Death Penalty Qualified attorney. Logsdon is set to be paid 180 dollars an hour.

Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder. He is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing in Latah County Second District Court this summer to determine if he will be bound over on the charges. Prosecutors can’t inform the court of an intent to seek the death penalty until after Kohberger enters a plea to the charges.

The 28 year old former Washington State University student is accused of stabbing to death Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. Their bodies were found inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ house in Pennsylvania. He remains in the Latah County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Moscow without bond.