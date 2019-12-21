Moderate Democrats Distance Themselves From Green New Deal

Elizabeth Warren says it will cost over $10.7T. That is 55% of our current GDP. Welcome to poverty.

The Green New Deal has forced some Democrat members of Congress to reconsider their priorities as they fight for reelection in conservative leaning districts. Reports this week highlighted recent statements by South Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar, who suggested the deal is a job killer.

Cuellar is currently facing a challenge from progressive Jessica Cisneros in the state’s March primary, which is a first for the 10-year veteran lawmaker. Cisneros has been vocal in her support for the deal. She said the district is more than ready and in need of a true progressive.

While speaking to C-SPAN earlier this month, Rep. Cueller spoke out against the deal.

“I understand the district, and for them to think that New York values are going to translate to border values, they’re in fairy land right now,” he said. “They believe in the Green Deal and in my area, for example, it would kill thousands of jobs.”