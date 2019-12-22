Mass Shooting In Chicago House Party Leaves 13 Wounded, Where’s The Media Outrage?

No outrage because it doesn’t fit the narrative of white males killing everyone with guns in a city that has little gun regulations.

“Nothing to see here. Move along. Move along.”

AP News is reporting that an overnight mass shooting in Chicago’s South Side left 13 people wounded, four are in critical condition on Sunday morning.

Mark Rivera ABC7 on Twitter MASS SHOOTING: Chicago Police say 13 people were shot at a house party in #Englewood.

Fred L. Waller, chief of the Chicago Police Department’s patrol bureau, said ShotSpotter technology, gunshot detection software operating across the city, detected and recorded the shooting around 12:35 a.m. Waller said the shooting was an “isolated incident.” He said a dispute occurred inside a South Side home when shots rang out. As people fled the house, another shooter was picking people off from an outside location.

