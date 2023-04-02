Judge tells Moscow, mask protestors to settle

The Daily News put a kind spin on this finding. He said that Rench and the Bonets were in the right, Moscow in the wrong, and Moscow better settle.

Three people arrested during a 2020 religious gathering and protest of Moscow’s COVID-19 mandates were allowed this week to continue their lawsuit against the city of Moscow.

U.S. District Judge Morrison England Jr. denied Moscow’s motion for summary judgment on Wednesday and ordered the city to reach a settlement out of court with Gabriel Rench, Sean Bohnet and Rachel Bohnet.

Moscow police arrested and cited Rench, the Bohnet couple and two others for suspicion of violating the city’s public health emergency order at a Sept. 23, 2020, Christ Church event at the City Hall parking lot. The event was intended to be a protest of the city’s mandate for masks and social distancing.

The event was called a “psalm sing” and the cited individuals refused to wear masks or physically distance themselves from the other attendees.

According to England Jr.’s decision, Moscow ignored its own ordinance when police arrested the individuals. The Emergency Powers Ordinance that was enacted at the time required people to wear a face covering and maintain a 6-foot physical distance from nonhousehold members whenever possible. This was enacted to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

However, that ordinance exempted “any and all expressive and associative activity that is protected by the United States and Idaho Constitutions, including speech, press, assembly, and/or religious activity.”

“Somehow, every single City official involved overlooked the exclusionary language included in the Ordinance requiring that the mayor make explicit that the Order was intended (to) apply to all constitutionally protected expressive and associative activity as well,” England stated in his decision.