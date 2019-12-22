Iowa Man To Serve 17 Year Prison Sentence For Tearing Down, Burning LGBTQ Flag

You can tear down and burn an ICE flag or the US flag and you are touted as a hero.

But don’t dare touch an LGBTQ+ flag!

An Iowa judge has ordered a man to serve 17 years behind bars after being found guilty of a hate crime involving an LGBTQ pride flag. Adolpho Martinez was sentenced this week for tearing down and burning the flag back in June, which was hanging at the Ames Church of Christ.

The 30-year-old became the first person in Story County to be convicted of a hate crime targeting a protected group. Martinez previously said he was proud of them act.