FBI Looking into MHS Lockdown

The Moscow Police Department said Friday that it appears the same suspect who called in an active shooter threat that forced Moscow High School to go into lockdown Wednesday called in similar threats to other schools in the U.S.

Capt. Anthony Dahlinger said Moscow police are forwarding the case to the FBI as the investigation continues to search for the suspect.

On Wednesday, the Moscow Police Department received a phone call from a male stating he was armed and planned to commit a shooting at the high school. It appears the call came from outside Idaho based on a preliminary investigation.

It was a tense scene as Latah County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the high school and set up a perimeter. The Moscow police arrived shortly after. Officers from both agencies entered the building to secure it and no threats were found.

Moscow High School was put on lockdown, and the other district schools were placed in secure mode as a precautionary measure.

Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey wrote in an email to parents Wednesday that this situation emphasized the importance of having safety protocols in place in schools.

“I am pleased with how our staff and students handled the situation today, and we will hold a debriefing with the Moscow Police to identify any procedures we need to improve,” he wrote.