daily timewaster: Your Good News of the Day – Every Sheriff In LA Region Refuses To Enforce Gavin Newsom’s COVID Curfew

Every Sheriff In LA Region Refuses To Enforce Gavin Newsom’s COVID Curfew:

Sheriffs in 5 Southern California counties with a total population of 17.25 million people – equivalent to the fifth most populous state – are defying that state’s governor. They will not arrest people for violating the statewide curfew that Governor Gavin Newsom has imposed starting today, apparently on the belief that the virus wakes up, and goes out at 10 PM.

Finding the limits of what the people will tolerate. Now it’s time to sign the recall petition, if yuo haven’t already.

Newsom is facing an existing recall effort, with a deadline of March 17, 2021 to collect 1,495,709 valid signatures. In practice, because some signatures will be challenged, at least 1,700,000 signatures will be required to get the recall election on the ballot.