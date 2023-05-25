Almost Two Thirds Of Americans View Media As “Truly The Enemy Of The People”; New Poll Finds

Most people are right. Instead of reporting on the truth, the media now is a wing of the Democrat Party.
A new Rasmussen poll has found that almost two thirds of Americans believe the media is “truly the enemy of the people”.
The survey found that a total of 59 percent of likely voters either strongly or somewhat agree with the statement.
Among Republicans, the belief is even more prevalent at 77 percent. Only a slim majority of Democrats disagree.
Rasmussen Reports on Twitter: “Enemy of The People: Today we reported a new record high (59%) of American voters who view the media as enemies. And as if preordained, the exchange below with @KariLake took place in Arizona to help commemorate the new milestone – https://t.co/g1h3JPH47N pic.twitter.com/lMN1OdQIcG / Twitter”
The poll also noted that among Democrats there has been an 11 point drop in trust in the media.
Overall, a majority of 52 percent of Americans say they do not trust the political news they are getting from the establishment media.
Rasmussen Reports on Twitter: “”A mind-blowing damnation of the regime press”Democrat trust in their political news drops 11 points, but @joebiden strong approvers still absolutely trust the news they’re getting.Full video:https://t.co/52oFzi4hM3 pic.twitter.com/0QANVfKyfC / Twitter”
Rasmussen Reports on Twitter: “Voters tell us the news favors Democrats over Republicans BY A 32% MARGIN.Among independents, it is 36%.That’s pretty overt. https://t.co/w0nI8E2Hci pic.twitter.com/4ATJd9JAKb / Twitter”
https://summit.news/2023/05/25/poll-almost-two-thirds-of-americans-view-media-as-truly-the-enemy-of-the-people/