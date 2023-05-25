Almost Two Thirds Of Americans View Media As “Truly The Enemy Of The People”; New Poll Finds

Most people are right. Instead of reporting on the truth, the media now is a wing of the Democrat Party.

A new Rasmussen poll has found that almost two thirds of Americans believe the media is “truly the enemy of the people”.

The survey found that a total of 59 percent of likely voters either strongly or somewhat agree with the statement.

Among Republicans, the belief is even more prevalent at 77 percent. Only a slim majority of Democrats disagree.