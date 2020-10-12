YouTube Removes Nation of Islam

Here’s one time Google/YouTube got it right.

In a win against extremism, YouTube de-platformed the Nation of Islam(NOI). On October 2, 2020, the tech giant cited the removal of the NOI for YouTube’s policies against hate speech, including antisemitism.

As the Jewish Journal reports, NOI’s channel violated “YouTube’s policies against hate speech, specifically the notion that members of a protected group are part of an evil conspiracy.”

Speaking with the Jewish Journal, a YouTube spokesperson added,

“We have strict policies prohibiting hate speech on YouTube, and terminate any channel that repeatedly or egregiously violates those policies. “After updating our guidelines last year to better address content that spreads hateful conspiracy theories, we saw a 5x spike in video removals and have terminated over 25,000 channels for violating our hate speech policies.”

The Anti-Defamation League calls Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan “the most popular anti-Semite in America.” Farrakhan has a long history of hate veiled as “spirituality.” Clarion Project has extensively covered both Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam.

Here are some fast facts on both:

The Nation of Islam has a long history of extremism and Holocaust denial

Farrakhan is hailed as the group’s spiritual leader. He has a record of anti-American, antisemitic, anti-white and conspiracy-filled preaching

Farrakhan regularly calls Jews “satanic” and claims that they “control everything and mostly everybody.” He has compared Jews to termites, called his Jewish critics “stupid” and says Judaism is the “synagogue of Satan”

Farrakhan led Iranians in the chant “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” while on a solidarity visit to the Islamic Republic

Farrakhan has labeled Jews as “bloodsuckers” and made claims such as “Zionists dominate the government of the United States of America and her banking system”

Most recently, in his 2020 Fourth of July speech, Farrakhan said, “Jews are enjoined by their religion to poison prophets” and that Jews had “broken their covenant relationship with God.” YouTube took action to remove that video.