Youth sports tournaments abruptly halted

Nothing like waiting until half the people are gone, have spent all their money locally on hotels and food, and then kick them out during the championship rounds.

And cancelling baseball because the soccer fans were not masking up? Seriously?

wo youth sports tournaments that drew large crowds from across the region to Moscow during the weekend were shut down suddenly by the city’s mayor Sunday morning.

The Ash Rattler Wood Bat Tournament and the Harvest Cup tournament together brought more than 100 baseball and soccer teams together in Moscow’s parks and playfields.

…

McKay Bodily, president of Idaho Catch, a baseball program from Idaho’s Treasure Valley that participated in the Ash Rattler Wood Bat Tournament, believes the cancelation of the tournaments was politically motivated. The baseball tournament took place at the Moscow School District Community Playfields and Ghormley Park.

Bodily said teams traveled to Moscow and spent thousands of dollars on lodging during the weekend. He said “there’s no sense” in canceling the tournament during its final day when many teams were already eliminated and most of the scheduled games were completed. He said the Idaho Catch teams were scheduled to play Sunday afternoon.

Bodily said Lambert and the Moscow City Council need to explain the logic for the cancellation, which he called “pretty petty.”

Bodily said he believes the mayor made a political decision by canceling the event, and only did so after the city received the revenue from families staying in its hotels and dining at its restaurants.

According to Bodily, most people at their games wore masks, including the players in the dugout. He said the teams were on board with abiding by the rules.

“Everyone involved, we’ve all taken the stance that we’ll follow the rules as long as we can play the game,” he said.