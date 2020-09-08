Young Americans’ Views on the Value of Higher Education

More indications that the higher-ed bubble has popped.

Experts are alarmed. But many colleges are liberal indoctrination centers with a costly price tag. Young people have figured out that it makes no sense to go into debt for underwater basketweaving degrees.

From the AP-NORC

Although most young Americans ages 13-29 believe in the value and impact of higher education, nearly half say a high school diploma prepares people well for success in today’s economy, according to a new study by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. A majority of young people also express concern about the affordability of higher education and must take on debt to finance it. Over three-quarters believe the problem of higher education affordability is extremely or very serious , and a majority on both sides of the aisle support forgiving student loan debt for less affluent Americans.

660 City News:

The findings alarm some experts who say young Americans don’t seem to be getting the message that college pays off. Federal labour data shows a wide earnings gap between Americans who do and do not have a college degree, and unemployment rates are far lower for those with a bachelor’s or master’s degree.

More than half of Americans ages 13 through 29 do see college as a path to economic success, but about 4 in 10 believe a bachelor’s degree prepares people only somewhat well, or even poorly, for today’s economy.

Meanwhile, about half said their high school education has provided the skills they need to get a good job right after they graduate. And 45% say a high school diploma is good preparation for future successful workers.