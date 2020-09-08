Young Americans’ Views on the Value of Higher Education

More indications that the higher-ed bubble has popped.
- Only 40% agree that a 4-year degree adequately prepares someone for today’s economy.
- Half think that a high school education provides the skills needed to get a good job.
- 60% think that VoTech schools are good.
- 73% think that the best preparation is job experience over a college degree.
Experts are alarmed. But many colleges are liberal indoctrination centers with a costly price tag. Young people have figured out that it makes no sense to go into debt for underwater basketweaving degrees.
From the AP-NORC
Although most young Americans ages 13-29 believe in the value and impact of higher education, nearly half say a high school diploma prepares people well for success in today’s economy, according to a new study by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. A majority of young people also express concern about the affordability of higher education and must take on debt to finance it. Over three-quarters believe the problem of higher education affordability is extremely or very serious, and a majority on both sides of the aisle support forgiving student loan debt for less affluent Americans.
The findings alarm some experts who say young Americans don’t seem to be getting the message that college pays off. Federal labour data shows a wide earnings gap between Americans who do and do not have a college degree, and unemployment rates are far lower for those with a bachelor’s or master’s degree.
More than half of Americans ages 13 through 29 do see college as a path to economic success, but about 4 in 10 believe a bachelor’s degree prepares people only somewhat well, or even poorly, for today’s economy.
Meanwhile, about half said their high school education has provided the skills they need to get a good job right after they graduate. And 45% say a high school diploma is good preparation for future successful workers.