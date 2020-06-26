WSU Will Move Instruction Online After Thanksgiving Break To End Fall Semester

This has huge economic implications on Pullman-Moscow.
Washington State University will not return to in-person classroom instruction after the Thanksgiving break when the Fall semester winds down.
In a message posted on the institution’s website, the administration has announced that instruction will move online for the last 3 weeks of the Fall semester.
WSU plans to start the Fall semester with a mix of in-person and online instruction in August.
