WSU Will Move Instruction Online After Thanksgiving Break To End Fall Semester

Web 21 900x506This has huge economic implications on Pullman-Moscow.

Washington State University will not return to in-person classroom instruction after the Thanksgiving break when the Fall semester winds down.

In a message posted on the institution’s website, the administration has announced that instruction will move online for the last 3 weeks of the Fall semester.

WSU plans to start the Fall semester with a mix of in-person and online instruction in August.

