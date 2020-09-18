WSU Systemwide Enrollment Down Slightly

Enrollment at Washington State University is down slightly this Fall.
The total student population for the entire WSU system is down about 1.5% to just over 31,000. Pullman campus enrollment is down over 5% this Fall to just under 20,000 students. Total systemwide enrollment at WSU had been growing annually since 2013.
WSU class is being conducted online this Fall.
