WSU Systemwide Enrollment Down Slightly

17 September 2020 / Uncategorized / Leave a Comment

Enrollment at Washington State University is down slightly this Fall.

The total student population for the entire WSU system is down about 1.5% to just over 31,000.  Pullman campus enrollment is down over 5% this Fall to just under 20,000 students.  Total systemwide enrollment at WSU had been growing annually since 2013.

WSU class is being conducted online this Fall.

