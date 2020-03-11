WSU student tested for COVID-19; results won’t be available for days

Lots of discussion going on about having WSU shift to fully online classes after Spring Break.

That would affect Mom’s Weekend and graduation. A big hit to local businesses.

A Washington State University student has been tested for COVID-19, the school announced in an email to staff members Tuesday evening. Results of the test for the diseases caused by the coronavirus won’t be available for a “few more days,” the email said.



The student, who was only identified as being in WSU’s Murrow College of Communication, has been asked to self-isolate, and the student’s housemates have been asked to contact their health care providers for guidance. WSU staff members are cleaning classrooms and other facilities, according to the email, which was signed by Bruce Pinkleton, dean of the Murrow College. WSU has not recommended moving to online classes at its Pullman or Vancouver campuses, but “individual faculty members who have concerns can decide to move to an online format until further notice,” the email said.

