WSU preps for fall pandemic instruction

Washington State University is finalizing strategies for how to handle the fall semester in the midst of a pandemic, among them are plans to limit occupancy in student housing and to move instruction completely online after Thanksgiving.

WSU Vice President for Student Affairs Mary Jo Gonzales said colleges across the country are adopting similar rules limiting the number of people living in university owned residence halls in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We will be having reduced occupancy in our halls — about 2,000 to 3,000 students less than we would normally have in our residential facilities,” Gonzales said. “We are still finalizing those numbers and we will be sharing that with students next week.”