WSU no longer using SAT and ACT in admission process

There is now no objective standard for college admission.

The Washington State University Board of Regents voted today to stop requiring and using the SAT and ACT tests in the admissions process.

The plan approved by regents also recommended that WSU no longer use SAT or ACT scores in the selection process for scholarships as well as tuition waivers.

Instead of using these scores, admissions officers will rely on metrics, including grade point average, that better reflect a potential student’s ability to succeed.

The move to eliminate consideration of the SAT and ACT is part of a national movement away from standardized tests due to concerns about implicit cultural bias and persistent inequalities among racial and ethnic groups.

The regents meeting in its entirety can be viewed on Youtube.