WSU moves ahead with budget reductions

Washington State University released new information this week detailing how it plans to meet a reduction of $37.2 million in state appropriations for the coming fiscal year.

In a letter sent to faculty and staff Monday, WSU Vice President for Finance and Administration Stacy Pearson said the school will not require system-wide furloughs to cut costs and individual departments would be allowed to tap into savings to help meet reduction targets.

In May, state officials told WSU to expect a drop in state appropriations of $37.2 million — about 10 percent of the school’s budget — because of fiscal fallout related to the coronavirus pandemic. WSU leaders say budgetary practices that were put in place years ago have helped the university maintain its footing in the face of these cuts.