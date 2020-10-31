WSU faces small enrollment decline

This is actually a big deal since WSU’s enrollment has been growing steadily until now.

Washington State University’s top administrators said in a pair of virtual town halls Thursday that enrollment and school finances have suffered under the pandemic but not as much as was first feared.

WSU President Kirk Schulz and Provost and Executive Vice President Elizabeth Chilton hosted an hourlong Zoom conferences with the school’s Division of Academic Engagement and Student Achievement, the College of Arts and Sciences and Honors College Thursday.