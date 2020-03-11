WSU classes to move online after spring break; UI to test same approach

This will greatly affect our local economy.

Washington State University announced it will transition all five physical campuses in its system from face-to-face instruction to remote strategies in an effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

The University of Idaho also announced today it will test the strategy at least in the short term.

In a message sent out to WSU students, faculty and staff today, university leadership said implementation of the move will begin March 23. WSU students are on spring break next week.

The message said WSU campus locations will remain open for continued business operations. Residential, healthcare and dining facilities will remain open on the school’s Pullman campus.



“Even though this is a WSU system decision, each campus or other location may have specific contexts that will determine some details of implementation,” the message reads. “Any campus- or college-specific differences in implementation will be communicated separately by Chancellors and Deans in consultation with local public health officials.”

At UI, an email sent this morning from official instructed faculty to prepare to transition their classes online as well. All classes will be delivered electronically on March 23 and 24 as a test, the message said, “With a significant possibility of classes remaining online for some time.”

The UI message said its locations would remain open through the change as well but noted they may discourage large gatherings.