WSU classes move online

Post-break change because of COVID-19 concerns; UI plans two-day test of online classes

Washington State University announced Wednesday it will transition all five campuses in its system to online instruction in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In a message sent to students, faculty and staff, university leadership said the move will begin March 23, following the university’s weeklong spring break.

“Even though this is a WSU system decision, each campus or other location may have specific contexts that will determine some details of implementation,” the message read. “Any campus- or college-specific differences in implementation will be communicated separately by Chancellors and Deans in consultation with local public health officials.”



COVID-19 is caused by a new member of the coronavirus family that first appeared in the city of Wuhan in China’s Hubei Province in late 2019. The new coronavirus is related to MERS and SARS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.

As of Wednesday, the number of cases in Washington climbed to more than 270 with 24 deaths, most of those located on the west side of the state.