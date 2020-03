Washington State University is banning fans from attending Cougar home baseball games due to coronavirus. The move starts with this weekend’s home series against California. Fans who want their money back for Cougar baseball tickets can call 1-800-GO-COUGS or email athletictickets@wsu.edu

