WSU Asking Students Studying In Italy To Return Home Over Coronavirus Threat

That ain’t going to happen. I studied for a year abroad. If my sending university had asked me to cancel my year abroad because of a virus scare, I would have laughed at them.

Washington State University is asking its students studying aboard in Italy to return home.

Last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. State Department recommended that Americans avoid all unnecessary travel to Italy over concerns with the coronavirus outbreak in that country.

There are 71 WSU students studying abroad in Italy. The International Programs Office at WSU is working to help those students get home.