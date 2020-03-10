WSJ: Tax Increase Of Sanders’ Tax Plan Unseen Since WWII

According to new reports, Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (D-Vt.) tax plan, if implemented, would be the largest tax expansion since World War II.

On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported the way Sanders is planning to finance his policies, including Medicare for all and so-called climate change programs, would require a 66 percent increase in federal funds.

“You save $5,000 on your healthcare bills, and then somebody’s like, ‘Oh, you’re raising taxes by $5,000,’” said the senator. “No, I’m lowering your healthcare costs by $5,000.”

To pay for all of the programs he has campaigned on, experts estimated he would need to garner at least $40 trillion from taxpayers. The last time the U.S. was hit with this kind of hike in taxes was when the nation was mobilizing for war against Nazi Germany.