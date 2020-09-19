Woman To Reporter On Killed Trump Supporter: ‘Tough Luck, Don’t Be A Trump Supporter In Portland’

Can you imagine the outrage if a Neo-Nazi shot an Antifa member in Idaho and said “Tough Luck. Don’t be a Biden supporter in Idaho.”

The world would go insane.

And, yes, I made the parallel between Neo-Nazis and Antifa.

“In Portland, there was a shooting of a Trump supporter, recently,” Klug tells the woman, to which she responds, “Awesome!,” and laughs. “So the f*** what?” she continues. “He got shot. Is he alive?” “I believe he died,” Klug tells her. “Tough luck,” she callously remarks. “Don’t be a f***ing Trump supporter in Portland.”

