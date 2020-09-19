Wisconsin Grad Student Admits To Posing As Person Of Color

It worked for Elizabeth Warren.

A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate student has resigned from her teaching position and lost a teaching job at another university after admitting to falsely claiming to be a person of color.

CV Vitolo-Haddad admitted to posing as a person of color and apologized in two Medium posts last week, CNN reported. Vitolo-Haddad, who also uses the pronouns they/them and also claims to be nonbinary, announced they were resigning as co-president of UW’s Teaching Assistants’ Association.

Vitolo-Haddad’s troubles began on September 4, when an anonymous person on Medium accused the graduate student of falsely identifying as black and continually changing their story on their family history.

“Though their claim to a POC identity was vague, the one consistency was their insistence that they were a constant target of acts of racism and that they came from some kind of nonwhite background. They referenced it frequently on social media and in interpersonal conversations,” the anonymous person wrote. “Their stories lacked coherence, but they intimated an insider status that made (and makes) people hesitant to question them.”

The writer compared Vitolo-Haddad to Jessica Krug, a tenured African History professor at George Washington University who resigned after an investigation was opened into whether she masqueraded as a black woman for years, The Daily Wire previously reported.