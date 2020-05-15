Wis. Supreme Court Rules Against Governor’s Stay-At-Home Order

Across Wisconsin, ‘open for business’ signs are going back up and residents are wasting no time getting back to normal. On Wednesday, the state’s Supreme Court ruled 4-3 against Governor Tony Evers’ lockdown order, effectively lifting all statewide coronavirus restrictions.

Residents quickly flooded into local businesses. In Milwaukee, one bar saw dozens of patrons.

“I have a toddler at home and I’m a fulltime nurse, so it’s been very stressful and hard to not be able to go out, be with my friends and family at the bars,” said one resident.

In Appleton, a locally owned restaurant confirmed they had seated at least 10 people an hour after the announcement.