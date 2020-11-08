Wis. Election Changes Put Ballots Into Question

Election changes by Wisconsin election supervisors potentially put tens of thousands of ballots into question.
According to reports on Sunday, supervisors made three substantial changes to the ballots.
This included allowing local county election clerks to fill in missing addresses, exempting 200,000 citizens from voter ID rules due to the pandemic, and failing to purge 130,000 names from outdated voter rolls.
