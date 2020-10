Winter Storm Watch For Friday Calling For Up To 6 Inches Of Snow

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Palouse for Friday.

The National Weather Service is calling for an early season winter storm that could bring up to 6 inches on the Palouse. The snow is expected Friday afternoon into Friday night.

